$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

