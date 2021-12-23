2,073 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $13,108,346. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.98. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,328. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

