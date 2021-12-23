23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 7.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 7.53 and last traded at 7.48. Approximately 91,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,485,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 9.74.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

