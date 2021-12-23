$26.81 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $26.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,827. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $339.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

