26,782 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in OCA Acquisition by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCAX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

