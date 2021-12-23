2,987 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

