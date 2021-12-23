$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. 1,349,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,526. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

