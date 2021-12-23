$305.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce $305.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $325.20 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 801.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

FUN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 133,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,885. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,939,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,594,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

