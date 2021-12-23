3,247 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

