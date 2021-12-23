3,247 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

