$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to announce $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 409,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,950. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

