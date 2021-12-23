3,314 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.