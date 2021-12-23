34,109 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Athene by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

