34,394 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

