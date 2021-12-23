3,477 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Quanta Services by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after buying an additional 436,345 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

