$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.30 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 443,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,820. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

