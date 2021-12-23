$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report sales of $482.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $495.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 388,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.