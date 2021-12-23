4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Buys £9,750 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,881.49).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Heikki Lanckriet bought 1,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,587.66).

On Monday, December 13th, Heikki Lanckriet bought 3,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,560 ($25,842.25).

4BB opened at GBX 625 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 20.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 678.25. 4basebio UK Societas has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.98 million and a P/E ratio of -35.96.

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

