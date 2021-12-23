54,343 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Docebo comprises approximately 2.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Docebo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Docebo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Docebo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Docebo by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

