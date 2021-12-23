57,295 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

