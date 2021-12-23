577 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,631,000 after buying an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter.

XT opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.13. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

