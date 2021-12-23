5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Up 1.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 25,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 696% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPLSF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.