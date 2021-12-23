$6.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the highest is $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,532. Kohl’s has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

