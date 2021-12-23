$8.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.23 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

