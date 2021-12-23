8,000 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,717,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

