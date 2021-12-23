$828.28 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $828.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $801.09 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. 719,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

