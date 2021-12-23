9,200 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BBSI stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

