$997.68 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post $997.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $984.46 million to $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

