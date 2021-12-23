a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to post sales of $178.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.57 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 351,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,831. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

