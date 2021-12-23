a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to post sales of $178.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.57 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.
In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AKA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 351,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,831. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.