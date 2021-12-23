AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.68

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.68 and traded as high as $78.48. AAON shares last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 130,573 shares changing hands.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AAON by 5,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

