AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

AIR traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 196.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

