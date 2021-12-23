AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $34.36. AAR shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,139 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

