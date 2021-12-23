AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $34.36. AAR shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,139 shares changing hands.
The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
