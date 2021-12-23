Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.
ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ABT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
