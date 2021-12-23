Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $135.73 Average PT from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.