Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Up 15.3%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.42). 2,868,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 755,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.36.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

