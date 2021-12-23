Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.55

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.55 and traded as high as C$18.90. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 10,520 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$314.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.55.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

