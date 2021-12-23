Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $452.78 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Accuray by 35.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

