Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

