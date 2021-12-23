Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

