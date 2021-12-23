Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABOS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 28th

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABOS stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

