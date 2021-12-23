Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 277.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.