Adams Wealth Management Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,697,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

XSD traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $240.07. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

