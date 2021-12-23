Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,219 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.