Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22).

ADIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,961. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.