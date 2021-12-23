Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 42 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.96, for a total value of $23,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66.

On Friday, September 24th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $569.62. 2,146,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $641.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.03. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.