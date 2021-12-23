Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

