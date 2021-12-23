AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,496 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.