AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $135.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.