AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,478 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $57.60 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65.

