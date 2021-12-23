AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.97 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

