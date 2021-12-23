AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 150,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,128.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.